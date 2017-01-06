WUSA
I-95 reopened after early morning crash

WUSA 7:40 AM. EST January 06, 2017

JESSUP, MD (WUSA9) - All southbound lanes reopened on I-95 after a crash involving two commercial vehicles. 

It happened just prior to Rt. 175/Waterloo Rd. in a crash with one tractor trailer and one box truck around 2:20 a.m. 

The tractor trailer overturned and the box truck was tilted off of the road. Hazmat arrived on scene to clean up a fuel spill. 

One person was seriously injured and another had non-life-threatening injuries.

All of the southbound lanes were closed until about 7 a.m.


