WUSA
Close

Husband allegedly stabs wife, relative in attempted murder-suicide

WUSA 10:24 AM. EST January 17, 2017

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WUSA9) -- Police are investigating an attempted murder-suicide after a man allegedly stabbed his wife and another relative and then tried to kill himself in Upper Marlboro Tuesday morning. 

The domestic-related incident happened around 8:10 a.m. in the 9700 block of Pompey Court in Upper Marlboro, Prince George's County police said. 

Police received a call from a neighbor who helped the two victims who fled after being stabbed. The woman has life-threatening injuries and the male victim has non-life-threatening injuries. 

According to authorities, the suspect was found and tried to commit suicide after the stabbing. Officers were able to provide life-saving measures and stabilize the suspect. 

Police said the suspect is married to the female victim. The male victim is a relative of the female victim. 

 

 

(© 2017 WUSA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories