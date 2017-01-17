Husband allegedly stabs wife, relative in attempted murder-suicide

Police Light (Photo: WUSA9)

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WUSA9) -- Police are investigating an attempted murder-suicide after a man allegedly stabbed his wife and another relative and then tried to kill himself in Upper Marlboro Tuesday morning.

The domestic-related incident happened around 8:10 a.m. in the 9700 block of Pompey Court in Upper Marlboro, Prince George's County police said.

Police received a call from a neighbor who helped the two victims who fled after being stabbed. The woman has life-threatening injuries and the male victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

According to authorities, the suspect was found and tried to commit suicide after the stabbing. Officers were able to provide life-saving measures and stabilize the suspect.

Police said the suspect is married to the female victim. The male victim is a relative of the female victim.

(© 2017 WUSA)