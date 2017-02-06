Hundreds gather to protest Betsy DeVos

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Hundreds of people gathered on Capitol Hill Monday night to protest the nomination of Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education.

Many teachers joined the group. Some told WUSA9 they believe DeVos would value private schools over public ones.

"I'm terrified," said teacher Marla McLean. "This is my life's work. My belief, how you change the world, is through education, not just through the one percent."

Virginia Senator, and Democrat, Tim Kaine also opposes DeVos. One concern he has about her is how she will approach a federal civil rights law that dictates how kids with disabilities are educated.

"She took the position that how states decided to make accommodations with kids with disabilities was a state accommodation to make," he said. "And, my position was states' rights don't trump a federal civil rights law."

Many Democrats, including Kaine, are giving speeches on the Senate floor for 24 hours straight to oppose DeVos.

While Kaine is hopeful they will be able flip another Republican to vote against DeVos and ultimately sink her nomination, he would not say whether there were any specific members of the GOP who seemed more likely to join the Democrats.

