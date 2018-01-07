Howard U delays opening due to heat, pipe damage

Students and members of the administration at Howard hold a rally against sexual assault on the campus of the university April 11, 2016 in Washington, DC. The rally was held as part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month. (Photo by Win McNamee) (Photo: Win McNamee, 2016 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Howard University will be open for business on Monday, January 8, 2018. However the University has delayed classes for Undergrad and Grad students until January 16th due to serious extreme weather damage across the campus.

Sunday, WUSA 9 got a closer look.

Walking down the area of Bryant and 6th Sts. NW, steam poured out of building windows and manhole covers. Howard University’s leaders say it was a steam pipe burst underground last week that rushed through the Annex and Douglas Buildings

We’re told they house a significant amount of undergrad classes and that the steam building-up at Douglas is so bad (+120*) that they haven’t even been able to get in yet.

Inside the Annex building, there were no ceiling tiles on the first level.

"All that steam condensed and literally just dropped every tile,” said a maintenance employee inside the building.

"This is not a building that anyone should want to be in right now. This is hazardous to one's health,” said Dr. Tashni Dubroy, Howard University's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

Dr. Dubroy told WUSA 9 extreme weather on the system caused the ruptures. There's now a race to dehumidify the building before mold sets in.

"Luckily we had already ensured that our staff and faculty were out of the building,” she said.

It doesn't end there. Sunday afternoon, Howard was also dealing with no heat and no hot water in five residence halls. Howard has been updating students on Twitter. They’ve also asked any students who do not need to return immediately to not do so.

If you've been listening to the University's Radio Station, WHUR, also announced the delay in classes.

“It’s cold!” said university freshman Dartanyon Jones. Jones says he’s from Las Vegas, Nevada and had to report back even earlier than most students because he’s an athlete.

"It's frustrating,” Jones tells WUSA 9, “Hopefully they somehow make up for it in some way but for now, just going through it."

Student safety is what Dr. Dubroy says is her number one priority. Her biggest concern has to do with this coming week.

"I don't know what's ahead of us,” said Dr. Dubroy, “and we're going to experience rain and ice on Monday, and with that, dropping to single degree temperatures it also means that pipes are susceptible to being fractured again."

