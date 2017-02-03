How travel ban might hit you

(Photo: GettyImages)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - So what does President Trump’s travel ban mean for you?



It could hit you next time you need a doctor. The Census Bureau estimates some 10,000 Iranian doctors are caring for patients in the U.S. and 5,000 Syrian ones.



A doctor from the Cleveland Clinic and another doctor from Chicago have already been blocked from returning to the U.S. The hospital group MedStar Health said three of its associates in the D.C. region have been affected.

One medical worker tweeted a picture, "I’m taking care of your mom, but I can’t go home to see mine."

Colleges have been hit too. The University of Maryland estimates some 350 people, from visiting scholars to graduate students, are affected. Maryam "Aida" Mohammadi, a College Park junior from Iran says she was held up at Dulles for 5 hours.



President Trump has argued that immigrants are a threat to public safety. And supporters point to the murder in San Francisco of Kathryn Steinle in 2015 by an illegal immigrant.

But several studies, including one by the libertarian Cato Institute, suggest immigrants are actually less likely to commit crimes than native-born Americans.

