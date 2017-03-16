How to take heavy snow, ice off car

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Widespread damage found on cherry blossoms
-
WATCH: Ice smashes into car windshields
-
Navasota Train Death Vigil
-
Mother takes a plea deal
-
Verify: Snoop Dogg arrested for making violent threats about President Trump
-
WATCH: Baby bald eagle hatches in DC
-
Triad Couple With Sick Baby In Hospice Gets Married
-
A questionable sales tactic called spot delivery
-
Verify: Is April the giraffe really pregnant?
-
Woman pleads guilty in botched silicone injection death
More Stories
-
Save a life: Clean your car after snowfallMar 16, 2017, 2:31 p.m.
-
Md. teen says she was benched because she wears a hijabMar 16, 2017, 5:47 p.m.
-
Driver trapped after cement truck overturns in Anne…Mar 16, 2017, 3:55 p.m.