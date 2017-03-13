How to send us your snow photos

Let is snow, let it snow, let it snow!
A significant winter storm will impact the D.C. and Mid-Atlantic Region late Monday and into early Tuesday. Some areas in the winter storm warning could get more than 10 inches of snow while other areas will see a wintry mix.
If you're going to be out in the snow, send us your photos on our Facebook and Twitter pages at WUSA9 or email at yourpics@wusa9.
