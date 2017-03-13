WUSA
Close

How to send us your snow photos

WUSA 12:05 PM. EDT March 13, 2017

Let is snow, let it snow, let it snow! 

RELATED: Winter Storm Warning: Biggest snow of the season arrives tonight

 A significant winter storm will impact the D.C. and Mid-Atlantic Region late Monday and into early Tuesday. Some areas in the winter storm warning could get more than 10 inches of snow while other areas will see a wintry mix. 

If you're going to be out in the snow, send us your photos on our Facebook and Twitter pages at WUSA9 or email at yourpics@wusa9

RELATED: Winter weather driving tips

 

© 2017 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories