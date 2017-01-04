How the DMV's top teams spent the holidays

St. Johns guard Reese Mona drives to the basket.

HOLIDAY SPIRIT MEETS HOOPS SPIRIT, - By Michelle R. Martinelli

Gonzaga (9-2)

AllMetSports/USA TODAY Sports: No. 1/No. 20 nationally

The Eagles closed out 2016 winning nine of their last 10 games, which included a 3-1, third-place finish in the Les Schwab Invitational, which ended Friday in Hillsboro, Oregon, just outside of Portland. The team suffered its second loss of the season in the tournament’s semifinal, falling 85-81 to Sierra Canyon — the No. 7 team in the nation out of Chatsworth, California. But the Eagles bounced back the next day to defeat the Garfield Bulldogs of Seattle, 53-43, for the bronze.

Overall this season, senior point guard Chris Lykes has led Gonzaga, averaging 19.4 points per game. The four-star, Miami recruit averaged 17.5 points and 4.25 assists in the four games of the LSI — including a 24-point performance in the team’s loss to Sierra Canyon — and was named to the All-Tournament Team.

https://twitter.com/GonzagaHoops/status/815095544204828672?lang=en

DeMatha (8-1)

AllMetSports/USA TODAY Sports: No. 2/No. 41 nationally

The Stags dropped one spot in the DMV-area rankings and plummeted nationally after taking their first loss of the season in the Hoodies House Tournament in Charlotte, North Carolina. After the Stags had a commanding, 74-54 win over Asheville Christian (North Carolina) in their first game, tournament host Providence Day upset the Prince George’s County school 77-72. But DeMatha held off St. Mary’s Ryken, a fellow Maryland team, in its final tournament game, 62-58.

Senior small forward and Notre Dame recruit DJ Harvey leads DeMatha this season, averaging 16.7 points per game. The Stags next game is Tuesday when they host Bishop McNamara at 7:30 p.m.

Rock Creek Christian (10-0)

AllMetSports/USA TODAY Sports: No. 3/No. 21 nationally

The team played in two games in the Governor’s Challenge tournament in Salisbury, Maryland on Wednesday and Thursday, winning both games and continuing their undefeated steak this season. First Rock Creek Christian topped Sidwell Friends, 47-38, with junior forward Jermaine Harris leading the way with 14 points. In a 60-51 victory the next day, the team defeated Legacy Charter, this time because senior guard Josh Page put up 16 points.

In an impressive mid-air feat, senior forward Ty’Darius Harris won the M&T Bank Slam Dunk Contest by launching himself over two of his teammates on his way to the basket.

https://twitter.com/GovChallenge/status/814673397699452928?lang=en

St. John’s (10-3)

AllMetSports/USA TODAY Sports: No. 4/No. 54 nationally

The Cadets spent their days between Christmas and New Year’s at the Torrey Pines Holiday Classic in San Diego. In the four-day tournament, they took down their first three opponents — La Jolla Country Day (San Diego), Bishop O’Dowd (Oakland, California) and Redemption Christian (Troy, New York) — to advance to the National Division Championship game. But in the final game against nationally ranked No. 23 Foothills Christian, the Cadets fell, 61-57.

The team is led by junior point guard Tre Wood, who is averaging 12.4 points per game in local games. St. John’s next game is Tuesday when the Cadets host Good Counsel at 7:30 p.m.