Prince George's County:

A delay or closure is based on a variety of factors including National Weather Service reports and recommendations from Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS) transportation supervisors who survey county road and weather conditions.



In the event of inclement weather, the decision to open or close schools will be made prior to 5:30 a.m. on the day in question and communicated as soon as possible to the media, parents and staff.



D.C.

How do we decide to close school?

The decision to delay or close school is a careful decision informed by a number of factors, including temperature and wind chill, levels of snow and ice, road conditions, the availability of public transit, and how these conditions are forecast to develop over the course of the day. The Mayor ultimately decides whether schools are open, delayed, or closed by reviewing the latest information. A decision is typically made between 4 - 5 am the morning of the delay or closure.



How is the public notified of school closings?

The best source of information is the DCPS twitter account (@dcpublicschools). Information will also be shared on the DCPS website (dcps.dc.gov), DCPS social media accounts, and local TV and radio stations.



Montgomery County:

Information about the weather is gathered from many sources, including The National Weather Service, Accu-Weather, the news media and by actual inspection of roads, school driveways, and sidewalks throughout the county. Weather conditions in surrounding counties are also gathered and factored into forecasting conditions for Montgomery County students and considered for those students attending non-public schools in other areas.



Weather conditions or continuing impact from severe weather or other events such as a widespread power outage, may cause a delayed opening, early closing or closing for the day. The most severe conditions within the county are used as the basis for the decision-making criteria. A uniform procedure to close all schools is maintained so that the school system can respond quickly to emergency conditions and protect the safety and well being of students and staff who attend both public and non-public schools and receive transportation services from Montgomery County.



How do I find out if schools are closed or closing?

Learn more about how to receive MCPS Emergency Information By what time is the decision made to close schools, delay opening of schools, or close schools early?



Schools closed or delayed opening:

For early morning decisions, road inspection begins at 3:00 a.m. so that a decision can be announced by 5:00 a.m. through MCPS emergency information sources and media, such as radio, tv and websites.



Early dismissal:

All announcements will be made by 11:00 a.m.



Loudoun County:

The Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) Superintendent, or designee, will determine when schools and administrative offices observe a delayed opening, closing or early release in emergency situations, based upon the recommendation from the Assistant Superintendent for Support Services.



The Assistant Superintendent for Support Services will obtain information from the LCPS directors of Transportation and Facilities Services, as well as staff from the LCPS Division of Safety and Security, local utility companies and other appropriate sources, prior to making a recommendation for delayed opening, closing or early release of schools. A decision will be made as early as possible in order to ensure the safety of LCPS students and staff while providing timely notification to parents and staff.



Weather-related closing and delay messages are sent district-wide. Messages are sent early in the morning (6 a.m.) or at night (prior to 10 p.m.) notifying parents that schools will be closed or operating on a delay due to inclement weather.



Fairfax County:

We review information from emergency management and state highway administrators about road conditions, and school personnel also go out and inspect the conditions of roads, sidewalks, and FCPS parking lots and bus lanes.

FCPS tries to make decisions in the evening, taking into account that parents need time to make proper arrangements. But when there is a lot of uncertainty, we wait to get the latest morning forecast. In that case, the superintendent makes the decision of whether to delay or close schools by approximately 4:30 a.m.



Charles County:

If weather conditions pose a potential hazard to students, school officials may dismiss students early, delay the opening of schools or close schools for the day. If conditions require the closing or delayed opening of schools, decisions are usually made by 5 a.m. The most reliable sources of school closing information are the school system's 24-hour information line and website, www.ccboe.com The 24-hour information line is 301-934-7410/301-932-6656. If possible, decisions are made the preceding evening. Charles County Public Schools also uses its notification system, School Messenger, to send email notification to parents with a valid email address on file with their child's school. Television and radio stations are also notified



If it is necessary to close schools during the day, local radio and television stations are notified and asked to make announcements, usually by 10:30 a.m.



Howard County:

*The most detailed process*

If the possibility of inclement weather exists or is forecast, the director of Pupil Transportation begins at 2:45 a.m. to review weather temperatures across the county and review national weather service forecasts via the Internet and AccuWeather Winter Storm Service.



At approximately 3:00 a.m., the director of Pupil Transportation and supervisors conduct on-road observations of actual road and weather conditions across the county. State and county roads departments are contacted to determine road status, plans-of-actions and time frames for treating road surfaces. Transportation staff contacts officials in surrounding school districts for information about current conditions in their counties and predicted road and weather conditions.



At 4:30 a.m., the director arrives at the HCPSS transportation office, reviews updated information and contacts the Howard County and State Police Departments for their assessment of road conditions to determine if the Snow Emergency Plan is or will be in effect. Transportation officials in other districts are contacted again for updated information. Personnel in the school system’s Grounds Department are contacted about the status of school driveways and parking lots and to discuss their plan of action and time frames.



One last assessment of road and weather conditions is made at 4:30 a.m. and recommendations are discussed. At 4:45 a.m., all of the above information is reviewed and a recommendation is formulated based on the worst actual and/or predicted road/weather conditions within any one of five areas in the county, with consideration given to what county road crews say they can accomplish by 6 a.m. The Superintendent/designee is contacted at 4:45 a.m., provided an overview of the above information and given staff recommendations. The decision is made to open on time, open two hours late, or close for the day.



If the decision is to open schools two hours late, all of the above steps are repeated beginning at 5:30 a.m. By 7:30 a.m. the original decision to open two hours late may either be affirmed or changed to close. After 7:30 a.m., it is virtually impossible to change or modify the decision because of the logistics associated with opening a school system for daily operations.



If conditions change, the decision to open schools on time or two-hours late may need to be reconsidered. If schools are scheduled to open on time, the buses begin picking up students by 6 a.m. If schools are scheduled to open two hours late, buses begin picking up students at 8 a.m. These times will be taken into consideration when reevaluation of start times is necessary.

