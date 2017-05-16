How porn ended up on screens in Union Station

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - People passing through busy Washington Union Station got quite a surprise Monday night. For a few minutes, a porn site popped up on some screens inside the train station.
“The monitors at Union Station just started playing Pornhub,” tweeted _joannaw at 5:34 p.m. Monday. The page is popular free porn site.
Station management tells WUSA9 that the screens were hacked, but would not elaborate. “Fortunately it was quickly turned off,” said Beverley Swaim-Staley of the Union Station Redevelopment Corporation.
The vertically-oriented monitors are supposed to be touch screen maps of the station. Swaim-Staley says developers of the screens “are doing their due diligence” before turning them back on again.
RELATED STORIES:
Five Metro stations close for a month
Seeking Good Samaritan who broke up vicious attack on metro
Man allegedly beaten over phone inside Metro car
© 2017 WUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs