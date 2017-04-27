How electrical problems lead to fires on Metro rails

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Smoke on the tracks shut down a stretch of the Red Line Thursday right in the middle of the morning rush. Metro's top leader blamed it on electrical problems he says are decades old.

To understand how the direct current electrical power in Metro works, imagine a loop where power flows in one direction from its source. As long as the electricity stays within this circuit, everything works fine.

But that’s not what keeps happening on Metro. Thursday morning, power problems stopped trains on the Red Line near Metro Center, creating a cluster of a commute. The agency says smoke in a tunnel was caused by stray electrical current.

Here’s a quick lesson on how that happens:

Power for trains comes from the 750-volt electrified third rail. Train cars pick up this electricity then return the rest of the electricity back to the source via the two other conventional rails.

All three rails are insulated which keeps power in a closed loop. But occasionally worn or dirty insulators cause some of that electricity to leak out of the circuit through track bolts and fasteners. These leaks are called stray current. It can cause track bolts and other hardware to get very hot, especially if there are lots of trains running over the tracks. During the Thursday morning rush, trains ran about every three minutes.

If leaks are big enough they can create an arc—a long and hot spark that conducts huge amounts of electricity. Sometimes arcs are strong enough to melt track parts and cause a fire.

“Anything electrical is a big deal,” said Metro watchdog Stephen Repetski. For him, this latest incident stresses how Metro can’t ignore its finicky power system. “The years of deferred maintenance are coming back to bite Metro in the butt.”

