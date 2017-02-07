WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - We have heard the sadness from our snow lovers about what seems to be a snowless winter. So how common or uncommon is the lack of snowfall for the DC metro area?

As of February 7, 2017, Reagan National has recorded only 1.4” of snowfall. This is over a half a foot short of the average snowfall of 9.8” by this date. Even if DCA picks up another few inches Thursday morning, we are still behind on our average snowfall.

D.C. winters with single digit snowfalls are actually not that uncommon. Over the past 129 winter seasons, there have been 35 years when total snowfall amounts recorded at DCA have been less the 10”. This is about 27 percent of the time or roughly one of every four seasons.

What IS rare is recording less than 5". A season with less than 5” of snow has occurred 15 times since 1887-88. Interestingly, three of those 15 times have occurred in the past 10 years.

However, don’t give up hope just yet. Six of the top 10 snow storms in this area have occurred in February. With that said, a quick glance at the long term forecast doesn’t look promising in the DMV for a major snow storm and time is running out. Odds are in your favor though that next year might be a little snowier.

