House OKs bill to let home-schoolers play sports

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky home-school students could try out for public school sports teams under a bill that has passed the state House of Representatives.

Lawmakers approved House Bill 58 55-34 on Tuesday. The bill would let home-school students try out for teams at schools they would have been assigned to attend or have the option to attend under district policy. Home-school students would have to pay the same fees as other students. And parents would have to provide the school with proof the students are not failing their classes.

Some lawmakers opposed the bill, saying it would not be fair for home-school students to take spots that could belong to students who attend the school.

The bill now heads to the state Senate.

