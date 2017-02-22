Honored Md. officer still grieving for apartment explosion victims

SILVER SPRING, MD (WUSA9) - On Wednesday, Montgomery County’s Police Chief honored police officers who went above and beyond the call of duty in the past year.

One of those heroes is a police officer who is still deeply grieving the lives lost in the Flower Branch Apartment fire and explosion.

WUSA9 learned one of the victims was the officer’s friend.



"She's asking me if her uncle is okay and I didn't know what to tell her cause, he was, he was gone. Sorry, it's just, there's someone that I'm never going to see again and I might not have been,” said Officer Jeffery Hughes in tears, “best of friends with him but he's at least someone in the community that I knew, so that hurts.”



The officer is talking about the death of Flower Branch resident, Saul Paniagua. Paniagua is one of seven victims who died in what authorities later determined was a fatal explosion and fire caused by a natural gas leak at the Montgomery County, Md. apartment complex.

RELATED: A heartwarming surprise for victims of apartment explosion



Hughes would always say "hi" to the 65-year-old every time he showed-up for work. The 30-year-old Montgomery County Officer said he’s been a part-time courtesy officer at the apartment complex for the past three years.

"It was such an extreme flame. It was green,” said Hughes. That August night, he was helping a colleague at the community center when the natural gas explosion engulfed the building in flames.

"Me just running up to the front entrance way to help these people get out...my body was like you know, we need to move now," he said.

The first responding officer on scene, Hughes ran to help a family out of the rubble that was building 8701's stairwell. He then ran to the adjacent buildings. He had the keys, so he began unlocking doors and pulling fire alarms to get around 100-other people out.



On Wednesday Hughes received his department's highest honor for his heroism, the Medal of Valor.



The plaque reads: “For heroism and distinction, during extremely hazardous circumstances, by exhibiting unusual bravery in the performance of your duty while rescuing residents from burning apartment buildings.”

"I'm very honored to be awarded this though our department,” said Hughes. “There's so many other officers, firefighters, I mean, this was the entire department coming together.”

Humble and grateful were his responses. However for Hughes, it’s also a reminder to not take relationships for granted. He says it's still surreal he and Paniagua never got to say goodbye.

"It just sucks,” said Hughes choking back tears.

Ofc. Hughes received the highest @mcpnews honor for his heroism, rescuing +100 ppl from the #FlowerBranch apts. but he still grieves @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/IOyDo5asJP — Stephanie Ramirez (@RamirezReports) February 23, 2017

Hundreds of people are still recovering from that day. Hughes believes had he not been stuck in traffic and then off to work back-up at the community center, he too would’ve been a victim.



Montgomery County Police Chief Tom Manger honored multiple officers Wednesday for heroic acts across the county.

(© 2017 WUSA)