Fatal shooting reported at Suitland gas station

SUITLAND, MD. (WUSA9) - Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot at an Exxon gas station in Suitland overnight.

The incident happened just after 12 a.m. at the gas station located at 4747 Silver Hill Rd., Prince George's County police said.

Authorities found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is currently no lookout information.

Anyone w/ info in this investigation call 1-866-411-TIPS. You don't have to reveal your identity. $$$ reward.

