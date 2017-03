(Photo: Prince George's Co. police)

LARGO, MD (WUSA9) - A male was fatally shot in the stairwell of a condo building in Largo, Md. Wednesday night.

Police responded to the report of a shooting in the 10100 block of Campus Way South around 7:15 p.m.

Police say the male was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no motive or suspect at this time.

No further information has been released at this time.

