Home is ready, but refugee family cannot come

COLUMBIA, MD (WUSA9) - America's churches, synagogues and mosques have sheltered refugees for about as long as anybody can remember.



But members of the Kittamaqundi Community Church here are now heartbroken, unsure if the Afghan family they had adopted will ever make it here to the US.



They were expecting the family of refugees next week, and had stocked a three bedroom townhome for them.

"An 11 year old girl, we figure she gets the top bunk," said Rev. Heather Kirk-Davidoff, in a room they'd planned for the two sisters. "And the six year old, she gets the bottom." There's also a big red stuffed heart with arms on one bed. "That's for her to feel welcome and loved from the moment she gets here," said the pastor.



Parishioners have set up each room, everything the family could need to make a new home, kitchen supplies, toothbrushes, towels, even plans for an Afghan meal when they arrive.



They don't have a photo of the family yet, but the pastor has a picture of them in her mind's eye.

"They knew they were going to come to Columbia, Maryland. They knew we would greet them. And after all that waiting, what are they feeling now?" said Rev. Kirk-Davidoff.



The Kittamaqundi Church has been working on the project since September. Three other churches, a mosque and a synagogue have joined the effort. Just last week, they got word that a mom, dad and four kids would be coming from Afghanistan. And then within days, news of the travel ban.



"Our hearts are very heavy," said the pastor. "We haven't given up on this family. We feel their our family. We feel like those are their beds. Those are their toys."



Church members were shocked to learn President Trump's executive order would apply even to people who were refugees precisely because they'd helped American troops in their country.



"That's where the outrage comes in," said Anne Yenchko, who has been coordinating the effort to furnish the home for the refugees. "Because people who are in the pipeline, it's not fair to them. And this feels very unfair."



The family has been staying in a refugee camp outside of Afghanistan, and applied to come to the US in 2013.

The pastor says they've been vetted repeatedly -- by multiple agencies over the course of years.

The church members are still praying for a miracle.

