MCLEAN, VA. (AP, BUSINESS WIRE) - Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today announced it will hire an additional 20,000 veterans, spouses, dependents and caregivers by 2020.

The company has already achieved 10,000 military hires in the United States since 2013, exceeding its initial goal two years ahead of schedule. Hilton’s combined commitment is the largest in the hospitality industry, and one of the largest in the U.S. private sector.

Hilton Expands U.S. Military Hiring Commitment, Will Hire Additional 20,000 by 2020

“Military veterans and their families have made incredible sacrifices for our country, and we are strongly committed to ensuring they have great jobs when they return home from service,” said Christopher J. Nassetta, president and CEO of Hilton. “We’ve always felt strongly about this issue since our founder Conrad Hilton himself was a military veteran, and we are very proud of our veteran Team Members who have contributed so much to our company.”

The expanded hiring commitment is part of Hilton’s Operation: Opportunity program, which provides wide-ranging support to U.S. veterans and their families. The program is unique in its support for military families, offering flexible work opportunities and continuity of employment during long deployments and after location moves. Hilton is also partnering with the Elizabeth Dole Foundation to connect military caregivers with Hilton Reservations & Customer Care jobs that enable remote working. To date, Hilton has hired more than 1,000 military spouses and dependents – 10 percent of all Operation: Opportunity hires.

“Our message to our veteran Team Members is simple: we value the leadership, integrity, teamwork and other skills you bring to the hospitality industry, and Hilton will do everything it can to support you in making a smooth transition to the civilian workforce,” said Matt Schuyler, chief human resources officer at Hilton.

To position new hires for success, Hilton has developed extensive resources and support programs for veterans, including reserve pay benefits, tailored development resources, internship programs, on-the-job training, a dedicated Veteran Team Member Resource Group and special recognitions for veterans.

In addition to hiring veterans and their families, Hilton also donates Hilton Honors Points for veterans to redeem for free hotel stays while seeking jobs, trainings or certifications with Hilton or in any other industry. To date, Hilton has donated nearly 1.2 million Points to more than 1,100 veterans, allowing for more than 1,700 stays at Hilton properties.

For more information on Hilton's commitment to veterans, please click here to view the company’s Operation: Opportunity video.

