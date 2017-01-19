Hillary Clinton supporters attend inauguration

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Thousands upon thousands are descending on the Washington Metro area for the Inauguration Friday and Women's March Saturday.

Michele Pourtemour and her best friend Jennifer Prado from California are here to attend both, despite having many reasons not to.

Michele and Jennifer are two moms, two best friends, two Hillary Clinton supporters from California who bought their airline tickets way before the election. They were so excited to attend what they thought would be the inauguration of Hillary Clinton. They never thought they'd now be attending Donald's Trump's, but they are.

The two Los Angeles women wore their support of Hillary Clinton on their shirts, their mailboxes, their refrigerators. They went to rallies and we're so moved that they cried. They say they had a lot of reasons. Michelle says her dad is from Iran.

"He got his citizenship and he's a very proud American Muslim," she said.

"It kills me when people talk about the registry and build a wall, keep them out. that's my husband's family down there," said Jennifer.

Both are married to husbands of Mexican descent. Between them, they're raising 10 children and Jennifer has another on the way. They say they were devastated when Clinton lost.

"I called Jennifer the next day and said cancel my ticket," said Michele.

"It wasn't until mid December that she finally said OK, lets do it," Jennifer added.



"Just to have the feeling to tell our children when they're older that we did go to the inauguration for a man that we didn't support but we support our country." Jennifer said. "He is our president now, you kind of have to go with the flow, you don't have to agree with everything he says, you don't have to agree with everything he does but ultimately he is the president."

So Jennifer and Michele will go to the inauguration for their children and the Women's March on Washington to stand up for reproductive rights. It's an issue so important to them both.

"I'm going to tell my daughter, I walked on Washington for you," said Michele.

The two say when people next to them yell out Trump, they have decided to yell out America.

