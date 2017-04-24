High school student goes viral with 'Black Lives Matter' prom dress

WUSA
10News Staff , WTSP 8:19 AM. EDT April 25, 2017

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A 17-year-old high school student has made national headlines with her choice of prom dress.

Milan Morris wore a custom-made gown with the faces of Trayvon Martin, Tamir Rice, and other well-known names of people who sparked interest for the 'Black Lives Matter' movement. 

Florida-based designer Terrence Torrence made the dress, customized for the Pahokee High School prom.

For more on the now viral prom dress, read the CBS12 article

 

