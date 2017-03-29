WUSA
Herndon police search for missing service dog 'Bella'

March 29, 2017

HERNDON, VA. (WUSA9) - Herndon police need your help finding a missing service dog by the name of Bella. 

She was last seen in the area of Grant/Grove, authorities said. Bella is wearing a pink collar and a bow. She is a Lab/Shepherd mix. 

If you see her, please contact them at 703-435-6846. 

