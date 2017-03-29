Herndon police search for missing service dog 'Bella'

HERNDON, VA. (WUSA9) - Herndon police need your help finding a missing service dog by the name of Bella.
She was last seen in the area of Grant/Grove, authorities said. Bella is wearing a pink collar and a bow. She is a Lab/Shepherd mix.
If you see her, please contact them at 703-435-6846.
Still looking for missing service pup Bella. Call 703-435-6846 if seen. @fairfaxpolice @fox5dc @David_Culver Please RT. #Herndon #Reston pic.twitter.com/OJhojny2JQ— Herndon Police (@HerndonPolice) March 28, 2017
