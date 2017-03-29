Herndon police search for missing service dog 'Bella'

(Photo: Herndon Police)

HERNDON, VA. (WUSA9) - Herndon police need your help finding a missing service dog by the name of Bella.

She was last seen in the area of Grant/Grove, authorities said. Bella is wearing a pink collar and a bow. She is a Lab/Shepherd mix.

If you see her, please contact them at 703-435-6846.

