Girl sexually assaulted at in-home daycare, police say

(Photo: Fairfax County Police)

HERNDON, VA (WUSA9) - A 12-year-old girl was sexually abused at the in-home daycare she attended in Herndon, Va.

According to Fairfax County Police, the girl reported the crimes to staff members at her school, who then told police.

Investigators determined the girl attended an in-home daycare after school in Herndon, and the suspect lived in the home, but didn’t operate the daycare.

Oscar Perez Rangel assaulted the girl several times, police said.

PREVIOUS: Child cried for 'mommy' during recorded sexual assault, police say

He’s charged with three counts of felony animate object sexual penetration and two counts of felony aggravated sexual battery.

At this time, detectives do not believe there are other victims connected to Perez Rangel, but anyone with information in this case should contact Det. Elizabeth Melendez at (703) 246-7885.

You can also contact the Fairfax County Police Department at 703-691-2131 or Crimes Solvers electronically by visiting http://www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org or text-a-tip by texting “TIP187” plus your message to CRIMES(274637) or by calling 1-866-411-TIPS(8477).

© 2017 WUSA-TV