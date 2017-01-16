1 dead in police-involved shooting in Herndon

HERNDON, VA (WUSA9) - Police are investigating a police-involved shooting in Herndon Monday afternoon.

According to Farifax County Police, officers responded to the 13300 block of Covered Wagon Lane for a report of a double shooting.

When they arrived, officers confronted a man inside a townhouse. The man went back inside triggering a barricade situation in the neighborhood. Neighbors were asked to avoid the area.

Police say he was armed with a knife.

At some point, a fire also broke out on scene.

Police went inside and the man was shot and killed.

Two others were also injured and taken to area hospitals. Another person injured was treated on scene.

Police tweeted they believe it's a domestic-related incident.

