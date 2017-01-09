Herndon community covers student's hospital bill

HERNDON, VA (WUSA9) - In two just days, people in the Herndon community pitched in to pay for a young man's hospital stay.

He's a Herndon High School Student who wound up with a $4,197 bill for a two-hour hospital visit.

He was devastated. There was no way his family could pay it. He thought he might have to drop out of school to get a full time job. Then something he never imagined happened.

It's an unlikely friendship. Herndon High School senior and longtime baseball player Ryan Alcorn did not meet Jonathon Chicas on a team or in the many honors classes he takes.

"We met each other in personal fitness class. We were in the same weight group. We were doing the same drills, so we just really got to know each other well. Eventually he came over one night, I had a group of friends over and we just all hit it off," said Ryan.

Jonathon moved to Herndon from El Salvador two and half years ago.

"There's a large Hispanic population at Herndon and a lot of them I never have an opportunity whether it's the language barrier and I was really glad I had the opportunity to get to know Primo because he's an incredible guy. He's so generous and has such great ideals. And he's so grateful for his opportunity to be here and to work and to get this kind of education. He's taking full advantage of it and I really admire that," explained Ryan.

Last month Ryan became concerned when he hadn't seen Jonathon in a while.

"I texted him, and he's like, hey man, I've been out, I've been sick," said Ryan.

"I felt like my head was going to explode. I was coughing , terrible headaches. Throwing up red spots. I was very, very worried," said Jonathon.

On Dec. 9th, Jonathon was taken by ambulance from Herndon High School to Reston hospital.

But instead of worrying about his health, "I was worried about the bill, they couldn't tell me how much," said Jonathon.

An X-ray showed he had pneumonia. Jonathon was given medicine and felt better in a few days. Last week, that $4,197 bill came in the mail.

"I didn't know what to do. I was like, now I need to leave school and get more money. Because I can't afford for it," said Jonathon.

"He showed me the bill and I was crestfallen and because I now how hard he works and how little money he has to spend on just about anything," said Ryan.

He wanted to put up a GoFundMe page. But Jonathon argued against it.

"I told him it's probably is not going to work. Because a lot of people is going to say, 'he's a Hispanic guy. He Doesn't need it'," said Jonathon.

Ryan countered, "I was like, 'that's just not true.' And listed a bunch of people and listed a bunch of people that would get involved and knew that cared about him."

So he put up the account .

"Overnight, the amount to support that came out was amazing. It's was incredible," said Ryan.

Two thousand dollars came in by next day and more than $4,000 by day after that.

"I was like, Thank God! I have good friends and now I can pay my bill," said Jonathon.

"Not only for me to know that this many great people in my community, but for Jonathon, and people like Jonathon to know that people care about him and his education. I thought that was amazing, really cool," reflected Ryan.

Jonathon said the best way he plans give back is to do like Ryan and offer a helping hand to someone else who needs it.



Jonathon's friendship has had a language benefit for both young men; his English has improved immensely, and so has Ryan's Spanish.

The GoFundMe account is called Primo's Hospital Bill because Ryan's nickname for Jonathon is "Primo" which means cousin in Spanish.