Help this once-overweight dog find her forever home

GAITHERSBURG, MD (WUSA9) - Rescued off the streets: Check

New diet: Check

Workout plan: Check

New ‘summer bod’: Check

Forever home: TBD

Olympia the overweight pitbull mix has slimmed down and now she’s ready for a forever home.

We first met the 8-year-old in October 2016 when she clocked in at 128 pounds. She was rescued off the streets of Christianburg, Va. When no one claimed her, Dr. Lindsay Vega, an associate veterinarian at VCA Veterinary Referral Associates, stepped up to help.

ORIGINAL STORY: Local vet helping overweight dog get back in shape

Olympia got a new diet and exercised using underwater treadmills and resistance pools.

All her hard work paid off big time.

Olympia has lost more than 55 pounds.

She still has a few pounds to shed before she reaches her goal weight, but she already has a new goal in mind—to find a loving family to call her own.

If you’re interested in being Olympia’s future weight loss partner—and giving her lots of snuggles and a comfy bed to sleep in—you can contact VCA by emailing them here.

