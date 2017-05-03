Help for Children with Autism

Is genital herpes during early pregnancy a risk for giving birth to a child later diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder? (Photo: Thinkstock)





Mother Shante Harris launched a barber training program, so her autistic son could get successful trims. The program comes from her non-profit organization, WHEATON, MD. - A regular haircut requires special care for children with autism Mother Shante Harris launched a barber training program, so her autistic son could get successful trims. The program comes from her non-profit organization, Facing Autism with Children Everywhere , F.A.C.E.

Now son Dylan, 10, gets regular haircuts with barber Tyrone "Ty" Davis at Friendly Faces Barber Shop and Salon in Wheaton and Frederick, Md.

"Ty is just absolutely amazing," Harris said. "He's been our Godsend, really."

Davis explains the barber training was critical to his success.





"The training helps a lot," said Davis. "So it gives you a whole intel and detailed lesson on what things to look out for, what things that you should do, what things to help you alleviate, and to calm a kid down."

Tashawn Pierre, the owner of Friendly Faces Barber Shop and Salon, understood mother Shante Harris' needs for her son. Being a parent herself, Pierre gave the green light to hold the special training sessions.

"It was important for me as a business that we do that for families," Pierre said. "I mean just to look at the relief on the mom's face, like 'Oh, I can get a haircut!' I mean something so basic to most people."

Below are a few local area resources for children with autism.



Autism Society, Montgomery County, MD 301 652 3912 Friendly Faces Barber Shop Wheaton, MD location: 301-942-0580

Frederick, MD

Child sports teams

Area teams in Mid-Atlantic region:

Montgomery Cheetahs (MD)

NOVA Cool Cats (VA)

Washington Ice Dogs (DC)

Woodbridge Warriors (VA)

Baltimore Saints (MD)

2017 Sports:

Track and Field

Soccer

Indoor Swim

