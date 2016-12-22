Lynx missing from Virginia animal park

(Photo: Frederick Sheriff's Office)

WINCHESTER, VA. (WUSA9) - Two Siberian Lynx felines are missing from the Wilson's Wild Animal Park, Frederick County Sheriff's Office said.

An unknown person or persons went into the park located in the 900 block of W. Parkins Mill Road between 6 p.m. on December 19 and 3:30 p.m. on December 20, officials said. The lynx were taken from inside their kennel.

The park has been operated by the Wilson family for the past 40 years. They had never had a problem until Labor Day weekend when two lemurs and a spider monkey was stolen.

Officials said the felines, who were taken just a month after they came from a zoo, are 10 months old and cost about $4000 each.

The owner, Keith Wilson believes the criminals are well versed in animals and stole the lynx cubs for breeding or to resell.

"I don't think they're going to stop until they're caught," said Keith Wilson.

Wilson is offering a $1,000 reward for the safe return of the cubs.

Wilson's Wild Animal Park released two pictures of the third feline that was left inside of the kennel. The two missing felines look identical.