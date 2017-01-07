Heavy snowfall hits Fredericksburg

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Father's message following son's murder
-
Marijuana giveaway on inauguration day
-
Poor conditions blamed for 100's of accidents
-
Carrington Carter's family searches for answers
-
Heavy snowfall in St. Mary's County
-
Hacks to cope with the snow
-
Father of 5 killed in crash
-
Saturday night weather webcast
-
Sad end to the season for Redskins fans
More Stories
-
Md. couple adds warmth to arctic blastJan. 8, 2017, 5:53 p.m.
-
Influential former Iranian leader Rafsanjani dead at age 82Jan. 8, 2017, 12:01 p.m.
-
This is why you shouldn't leave soda in your car…Jan. 8, 2017, 2:33 p.m.