Heavy smoke, flames at Alexandria apartment fire

ALEXANDRIA, VA (WUSA9) - Heavy smoke and flames were coming from an Alexandria apartment after a fire was reported Friday afternoon.

The three-alarm fire was reported in the 4900 block of Beauregard Street. The street was blocked off in both directions due to fire department activity.

No further information has been released at this time.

Alexandria fire is NOT in apartment of Venus Iraheta, the teen suspected in a gang murder. It's a couple of buildings away. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/aqn0D2crUP — Bruce Leshan (@BruceLeshan) February 17, 2017

