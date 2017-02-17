WUSA
Close

Heavy smoke, flames at Alexandria apartment fire

WUSA 4:52 PM. EST February 17, 2017

ALEXANDRIA, VA (WUSA9) - Heavy smoke and flames were coming from an Alexandria apartment after a fire was reported Friday afternoon. 

The three-alarm fire was reported in the 4900 block of Beauregard Street. The street was blocked off in both directions due to fire department activity. 

No further information has been released at this time. 

(© 2017 WUSA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories