Heavy rain to bring dangerous conditions on Potomac

POTOMAC, MD (WUSA9) - The upper Potomac River is expected to see rapidly rising water creating dangerous conditions for recreational boaters over the weekend after heavy rains struck the region Friday.



The river is expected to crest at over 12 feet at Point of Rocks late Saturday. That is four feet below flood stage but still considered hazardous to recreational boaters such as kayakers, canoeists, tubers and fishermen who flock to the river on weekends between Harpers Ferry and the D.C. line.



The Shenandoah River near Millville, W.Va. near Harpers Ferry is also expected to reach hazardous levels for casual recreational users.



Some camping areas near the riversides may begin to flood.



Friday’s storms and heavy rain felled trees and power lines throughout the region. River Road near Esworthy Road in Potomac was closed for much of the day Friday due to downed power lines.



A motorist was rescued from a vehicle in Vienna, Va. Friday morning after Lawyer Road flooded near Whiporwill Road. No one was injured.

