Heavy fire in NE DC

WUSA 9:54 PM. EST February 17, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Firefighters were working a heavy fire in Northeast, D.C. on Friday night. 

The fire started in the 1500 block of Montello Avenue NE. Officials say the fire was heavy on two floors. 

No injuries were reported. 

No further information has been released at this time. 

