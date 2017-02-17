Heavy fire in NE DC

(Photo: AP GRAPHICS BANK)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Firefighters were working a heavy fire in Northeast, D.C. on Friday night.

The fire started in the 1500 block of Montello Avenue NE. Officials say the fire was heavy on two floors.

No injuries were reported.

No further information has been released at this time.

Working fire 1500 blk Montello Ave NE. Heavy fire both floors 2 story end row dwelling. pic.twitter.com/c3baAyDYw4 — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) February 18, 2017

