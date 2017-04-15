Health Alert: Healthcare Decisions Day, Blue Green Day & Infant Immunization Week

baby feet (Photo: GUARDDON)

It's National Healthcare Decisions Day.

Sunday kicks off a week aimed at getting all of us to understand that advance healthcare decision making includes much more than living wills.

It's important to have conversations with your family, legal counsel, your faith leader and healthcare providers then choose an agent to express your wishes regarding your healthcare.



A busy week ahead: Friday, April 21 is National Blue Green Day!

Wear blue and green, hold events and fundraisers, and partner with local businesses and community organizations in an effort to promote the success of organ, eye and tissue transplantation and the extreme need for registered donors.

Gear up for National Infant Immunization Week April 22 to 29.

The theme is 'Love Them. Protect Them. Immunize Them.'

Vaccines have drastically reduced infant death and disability caused by preventable diseases in the U.S. Parents are strongly encouraged or reminded to have their children immunized by age two.

Through immunization, infants and children can now be protected from 14 vaccine-preventable diseases before age two.

© 2017 WUSA-TV