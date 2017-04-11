Hate graffiti found at Jewish center, church in Annandale

ANNANDALE, VA (WUSA9) - Hate graffiti was found Tuesday morning on two religious institutions in Annandale, Va, according to Fairfax County police.

The first was found by staff at the Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia around 7:15 a.m. Police say anti-Semitic symbols and words had been spray-painted on the building’s exterior.

The second was found by staff at the Little River United Church of Christ around 8:50 a.m. Police say similar anti-religious symbols and words were spray-painted on the exterior of their building and on the property.

The crime probably occurred between 1 and 4 a.m., police said.

Detectives are reviewing evidence collected at the scene and are working diligently in hopes of identifying a suspect and placing charges. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairfax County Police Department at 703-691-2131 or Crimes Solvers electronically by visiting http://www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org or text-a-tip by texting “TIP187” plus your message to CRIMES(274637).

© 2017 WUSA-TV