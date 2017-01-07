Hat project gains momentum ahead of Women's March in DC

RESTON, VA (WUSA9) - Healthcare and the Trump Administration's agenda will be at the center of a protest on D.C. streets the day after the inauguration.

The Women's March on Washington already has a headquarters, of sorts, in Northern Virginia.

It started with just a couple of packages Lots and lots of packages.



Inside the packages were pink knitted hats.



The hats will eventually land on the heads of tens of thousands of women marching in the Women's March on Washington the day after the inauguration.



It's a sort of movement within a movement called "The Pussy Hat Project."

Carrie and Molly McKnight sort through the packages daily after Molly volunteered their Reston home to be a drop off location for the packages now coming in from all over the world.



Most of the notes attached to the hats take up a women's issue that's important to the knitter.



