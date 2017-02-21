Hallucinatory art exhibit by Yayoi Kusama likely to draw thousands

(Photo: Bruce Leshan)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Some have called her the most popular living artist in the world. Her paintings sell for millions and her installations are probably priceless.

But maybe you've never heard of Yayoi Kusama.

Starting this week, you will. Kusama's Infinity Mirrors exhibit opens Thursday at the Smithsonian's Hirshhorn Museum on the Mall. It's so crazy popular, people have repeatedly crashed the website, trying to get tickets.



The exhibit of paintings, sculptures, and immersive Infinty Mirror Rooms are in DC for a 14 week run -- and you've got to go!



Kusama's art can take you back to your childhood, when everything seemed new and strange, and you could play in your imagination for hours.



There are six rooms in all. Hallucinations the Japanese artist saw amidst her mental illness -- and then built for all the rest of us to experience.



Hirshhorn curator Mika Yoshitake expects this to be among the most tweeted, Instagramed exhibits ever. In other cities, people have waited in line for hours to experience the Kusama's boundless spaces. Yoshitake says nothing beats experiencing it in person. "Even 360 degree video will not do it justice."



As a child, Kusama was fascinated by the white stones that dotted the riverbed behind her family's home. Now as one of the most important living artists, she's still obsessed with dots of light and color. To heal her obsessive compulsive disorder, she'd cover everything with polka dots.

(© 2017 WUSA)