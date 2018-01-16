Guilty verdict reached in Metro rape

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A man accused of raping a woman on a Red Line metro train bound for Glenmont was found guilty of first-degree rape on Tuesday.

The defense argued that John Hicks, who was accused of the April 2016 rape, was the wrong man. However, surveillance camera showed Hicks exiting the metro train where the rape occurred. In his hand was a tissue that contained both the blood of the victim and his own bodily fluids, the state says.

WMATA was able to locate Hicks just six hours after the rape occurred. He faces 2 consecutive life sentences.

According to the state, Hicks had also been arrested for a separate sex offense a week before the rape occurred.

