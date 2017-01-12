Groups prep for Inauguration protests

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - While crews work to set up for inauguration, Lacy MacAuley is busy with her own inaugural preps.

“Protest is important now more than ever,” she said. “We are going to have de-escalation teams, security teams, and medics just to respond with our own people in case any situation arises.”

Situations – like violence. Protestors with #DisruptJ20 said they’ve already received death threats.

"I got an email that consists of nothing but my parents’ full name and a swastika for example,” said one protestor at a news conference Thursday morning.

Still, the DisruptJ20 crew expect more than 100,000 people to march through the streets of DC to protest the President-Elect.

There are four demonstrations that we know of: 2 Non-Permitted marches, one from Key Bridge and another from Logan Circle (14th & RI Ave, NW) both stepping off at 10AM. Then there are two permitted marches, one from Malcolm X Park (Meridian Hill/16th & Florida, NW) the other dubbed the “Festival of Resistance:” a family friendly march from Columbus Circle (Union Station) at Noon.

That march will contain floats, dancers, and bands. Everyone will meet up at McPherson square.

“If you are parent who cares about what direction this world is going in than maybe you will bring your children to protest with us,” explained MacAuley.

“They have a right to protest,” said Jim Neidigh. “It should be peaceful and if we lived here we would join them as well.”

Jim and his wife Guadalupe are from Texas.

“We are a red State,” Neidigh explained. “He didn’t get our vote but he will get our support. This is a bump in the road and the road is still there, we’ll just take the bump and keep going.”

The protestors plan to block the security checkpoints, many of them lying down on the ground and risking arrest to do so. They will also crash the inaugural balls at the same time the night of January 20th.

Their first action will be at the Deploraball at the National Press Club January 18th at 8 p.m..

There’s also a “queer party” planned outside Vice President-Elect Mike Pence’s home in Chevy Chase where protestors said they will throw confetti on his lawn among other things.

If you would like to participate, they are offering workshops/training sessions Saturday January 14th from 2-3 p.m. at American University’s SIS Building Atrium, 4400 Massachusetts Avenue, NW.

The marches and rally at McPherson Square will be LIVE streamed January 20th via the following twitter accounts: @disruptJ20 and @uniteamericaorg.

