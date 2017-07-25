Group raises money for charged protesters

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Chilling surveillance video in hit-and-run of child
-
Lovily Johnson baby death
-
Inside the painful reality of post traumatic stress
-
Laurel police search for Good Samaritan who helped officer
-
Remembering Jim Vance: The place where Jim could be Jim
-
Did tattoo controversy break ballpark rules
-
Younger firefighters serve their community
-
Washingtonians remember Jim Vance, long-time NBC4 anchorman
-
Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family
-
#OffScriptOn9: Jim Vance's fight with lung cancer
More Stories
-
Germantown man found guilty in death of transgender womanJul 25, 2017, 9:04 p.m.
-
Verify: Are thieves using your key fob to break into…Jul 24, 2017, 5:18 p.m.
-
A few showers WednesdayFeb 18, 2016, 10:28 a.m.