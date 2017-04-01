Group holds dance party protest at Ivanka Trump's home

(Photo: WUSA9) (Photo: Jansen, Eric)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Loud music, bold chants and lights lit up Tracy Place in front of Ivanka Trump's home in Northwest D.C. Saturday night.

“We are out here to say send a message to protect Mother Earth,” One organizer said.

Protesters were ticked off about President Donald Trump's recent executive order that changed the way the feds address climate change.

“His policies have in general worked to desecrate the environment movement,” Firas Nasr said.

The White House said the move in environmental regulations is about putting American jobs first.

Protesters were also concerned about the possible confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch and how he may vote on environmental and LGBT issues.

“We’re out here protesting the administration and the choices they are making,” Nasr explained. “Obviously, they chose him. Obviously, the Republican party stopped other candidates in the past. So, we’re here to protest that.”

Metal barricades, police tape and armed agents blocked off the sidewalk in front of the first daughter's home to help keep protestors away from the property.

It is not clear if Trump was at home during the protest, and the Secret Service chose not to comment.

“The Republican party at large and specifically the administration should know that the queer community and the queer and trans community are watching,” Nasr said.

The group marched back to DuPont Circle where the protest first started earlier in the day.

While there appeared to be one complaint from a neighbor, officers on the scene said the protest ended peacefully.

