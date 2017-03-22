Gripping with gang violence, family says goodbye

GAITHERSBURG, MD (WUSA9) - Tied up in the area's MS-13 gang resurgence, she was just 15-year-old when Fairfax County Police discovered the mutilated body of Maryland’s Damaris Alexandra Reyes Rivas.



Now, more than a month later, her family was finally able to start her burial services, which took place amid a heavy Montgomery County Police presence in Gaithersburg Wednesday night.

RELATED: 3 teens, 2 adults charged in death of 15-year-old Va. girl

She was a very happy girl, a classmate said in Spanish. Family members and a few friends attended Wednesday's quiet viewing held at the Church of the Ascension.

“Yes it made me scared,” the victim’s friend said in Spanish, but then she shrugged: her answer to what could be done about gang violence.

Police found the body of 15-year-old Reyes Rivas on February 11th near a Springfield, Vs. Industrial Park. They had been investigating multiple overlapping missing teen cases connected to MS-13 gang activity.



Fairfax County Police said gang members held Reyes Rivas against her will, then took her to the park and assaulted her. Sources say there’s even cell phone video of the assault.

"Killed at that age, that should be alarming to everyone,” said Northern Virginia Gang Task Force Director Jay Lanham.

He said there’s been at least seven gang-related homicides in Northern Virginia since October. Gangs are not new, but he said what he’s never seen before is how young they’re recruiting.

RELATED: What's being done to stop teens from joining gangs?

"They know that juveniles are not treated as harshly in the courts as adults are, that's one,” said Lanham.

Lots of parents Wednesday echoed one mother’s sentiments. She said she also has a daughter and that this hit them pretty hard.

The victim’s mother had told WUSA9 she fled El Salvador because of gangs and told our media partner, The Washington Post, she paid a coyote to bring her daughter to Maryland for the same reason.

Once in Maryland, Reyes Rivas’ mother said the 15-year-old started skipping class and disappearing. The Montgomery County mother told WUSA9 she was making plans for her daughter to live with relatives in Texas before she disappeared on December 10th. Police believe her murder took place in early January.



County leaders who tried to intervene came Wednesday to support the family. The Positive Youth Development Program works with at-risk children in Montgomery County.

RELATED: Two gang murders connected, five more charged

Administrator Luis Cardona said they had knowledge of Reyes Rivas case and said to any of the kids listening or watching Wednesday, “... recognize the importance of what a real family is and what a family is not.”



Cardona hopes Reyes Rivas’ death does not go in vain.

A closed-casket program took place Wednesday night. Reyes Rivas will be laid to rest on Thursday.



The homicide investigation continues in Virginia. Police arrested 10-people: two adults and two teenagers face murder charges. Several of the suspects are expected to appear before a Fairfax County judge again on April 25th.

© 2017 WUSA-TV