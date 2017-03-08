Suspect who hid in movie theater ceiling threw TV at officer, police say

(Photo: Prince George's Co. Police)

GREENBELT, MD (WUSA9) - The Greenbelt burglary suspect who was arrested after hiding in a movie theater ceiling has been charged with 12 crimes, including assaulting a police officer.

Prince George’s County Police said they started watching Sherrod Weaver, 26, Tuesday afternoon during an extensive surveillance operation. The department’s helicopter recorded him breaking into a home in Laurel, police said.

The homeowners were not inside at the time.

Police said the chopper continued to track Weaver on Cherrywood Terrace, where he lives and where officers first tried to arrest him.

However, Weaver threw a large, stolen TV at an officer, knocking him to the ground, police reported. The officer went to a hospital with minor injuries.

Police said Weaver then ran across the street into a movie theater at the Beltway Plaza in Greenbelt. He climbed up scaffolding behind a movie screen and into the ceiling. The theater was empty at the time, police said.

After three hours, investigators said he surrendered and was taken into custody.

Weaver faces 12 charges including burglary, second degree assault on a law enforcement officer, theft, destruction of property, and vandalism. He’s in jail on a combined bond of $100,000.

At the time of his arrest, Weaver had two open warrants for violating his probation on previous burglary convictions.

