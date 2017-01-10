Former Maryland delegate pleads guilty to taking bribes

GREENBELT, MD. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a former Maryland delegate and county councilman has pleaded guilty to federal charges for taking bribes.

Prosecutors said in a statement that William Alberto Campos-Escobar's Jan. 5 plea to conspiracy and bribery charges was unsealed Tuesday.



Campos-Escober of Hyattsville was elected to the Prince George's County council in 2004 and the General Assembly in 2014. He resigned in September 2015.



Prosecutors said the 42-year-old Campos-Escober conspired to solicit and accept bribes in exchange for favorable actions. Prosecutors say he faces prison time and will pay restitution of at least $340,000.



When prosecutors announced charges last week against two liquor board officials and two business owners in a bribery scheme, they disclosed that two Maryland lawmakers, including one now out of office, were expected to be charged.

