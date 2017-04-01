WUSA
Body found in lake in College Park

GREENBELT, MD (WUSA9) - A body was found in Lake Artemisia in College Park, Maryland while University of Maryland students were holding a community service event on Saturday morning. 

Around 9 a.m., police said students found the body while they were cleaning up around the lake for a "UMD Good Neighbor" event. 

The event is a day of service learning and community building that brings together the College Park community. 

No additional information has been released at this time.  

 

