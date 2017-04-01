Body found in lake in College Park

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

GREENBELT, MD (WUSA9) - A body was found in Lake Artemisia in College Park, Maryland while University of Maryland students were holding a community service event on Saturday morning.

Around 9 a.m., police said students found the body while they were cleaning up around the lake for a "UMD Good Neighbor" event.

The event is a day of service learning and community building that brings together the College Park community.

No additional information has been released at this time.

