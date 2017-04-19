GoFundMe set up for man killed by fallen tree on Capitol Grounds

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A GoFundMe page is raising money for a father of two who was killed by a falling tree branch on Capitol Grounds.

Matthew Mcclanahan is being remembered as a loving husband and father of two.

On Tuesday, a large branch fell from an Elm Tree on Capitol Grounds, pinning McClanahan. He died as a result of his injuries.

The tree that snapped is one of dozens of old Elm Trees on the Capitol grounds. This video WUSA9 shot on Tuesday shows the tree was reinforced with steel support cables.

Certified Arborist Pat Patterson said that's not enough.

"That alone won't prevent accidents.The cables need to be inspected periodically to make sure there's no decay where they connect the trunks," Patterson said.

Patterson also said periodic pruning is also necessary to keep a branch from breaking. He's questioning if that's being done.

Capitol Police continue to investigate the incident.

