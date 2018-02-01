Godmother says she tried to save baby before homicide

WASHINGTON, DC (WUSA9) - “I believe she was in danger."

Candice Glass was Rhythm Fields’ godmother. The 1-year-old baby died March 21, 2017. Ten months later, the medical examiner’s office ruled the death a homicide caused by “multiple blunt force injuries.”

“About 2 weeks before she passed away, she (Rhythm) had a busted lip from the bottom to the top. I called CPS in August of 2016 they said, I called anonymously, and it wasn't like a particular case worker but somebody's going to get on it and I never heard anything after that,” Glass explained, “I just wish I was there especially when her lip was busted, I felt like I should have contacted the police but I wanted proof; I know her other daughter didn't do it but who? The reason why I'm coming out now is because my Goddaughter is gone and she didn't have a voice to speak for herself, she didn't even have a chance to talk. And I'm going to speak for her on her behalf and I'm going to get justice for her.”

A spokesperson for the DC’s medical examiner’s office said while they aim to close 90% of its cases in 90 days, some cases – especially babies – take longer. She cites outside circumstances (crime, suspect, confession etc.) in helping investigators determine a cause of death.

It is important to note that no relative living with the baby has been charged in this case. In fact, a spokeswoman from Child and Family services said they only had two reports on this family. Both were 4 years apart and neither one “rose to the level of investigation.” The agency did investigate after the baby’s death in March 2017. The investigation was closed 2 months later when it was determined the other children were safe with their father.

