Suspect in critical condtion after reported burglary in Germantown

WUSA 12:10 PM. EDT April 01, 2017

GERMANTOWN, MD (WUSA9) - A suspect is in critical condition after a reported burglary in Germantown, Maryland early Saturday morning. 

Around 2:10 a.m., a resident reported a burglary in the 11700 block of Tall Pines Drive in Montgomery County. Police said the resident fired a gun. 

When the authorities arrived to the scene, they found the suspect suffering from gunshot wounds. The suspect was transported to the hospital in serious condition. 

The investigation continues. 

 

 

