Students find their confidence in Rock 'N' Roll

GERMANTOWN, MD (WUSA9) - If you walk the halls of Roberto Clemente Middle School in Germantown, you may see a scene resembling the plot of "School of Rock." One day the sounds of Jimi Hendrix or the Beatles may fill the school. Other days, it's Blink 182 or The Clash.

That's because at this school, teenagers are not only armed with textbooks and number 2 pencils, but also with guitars and drum sets as well.

"I would describe it as the chance to be someone else," said James Nguyen, with a guitar in hand.

Nguyen is one of about 150, who are currently playing for Rock Band. They are given modern instruments, and play a wide array of music, from the the golden age of Rock 'N' Roll to modern day music.

"I feel like I'm someone," said Nguyen. "Like a musician. Instead of just like a normal student going to middle school."

The program was created by Randi Levy, who sports a Rock 'N' Roll haircut herself. The longtime music teacher is essentially the Jack Black of Montgomery County.

"He's much funnier than me," she laughed.

The program also dives into music history, teaching the kids about the culture surrounding famous songs and artists. But Levy said the program is about giving the kids self-esteem and confidence above all else.

"It's transformative," she said. "When I designed the class, I had no idea that it would have this type of the impact."

Eighth-grader Marcelo Garibaldi is a guitarist for the band, and said his "alter ego" comes out when he heads to band practice.

"I'm somewhat of a dork sometimes," he said. "But when I come here, I'm really funky. And it's - sometimes it's so funny at our concerts, when my teachers come and watch me perform, they're like 'whose that? That's not the Marcelo I know.'"

The program runs for three years, and is capped off with an eight-grade trip to the Rock N' Roll hall of fame in Cleveland. The students will get an opportunity to perform on that stage. Tatiana Reyes plays the drums for the band, and said it is the highlight of her day.

"I just feel free," she said. "You know, every day you have Math, English - you sit there listening to the teacher. And this is a time where you just get to be with your band, and just play."

Remarkably 60 percent of the students at Roberto Clemente Middle School take some sort of music class, including Rock Band. That is three times the average for secondary schools.

"Music makes me feel safe," said Sienna Bridges. "Happy. It makes me - me."

