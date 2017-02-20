MISSING: 22-year-old Germantown man

(Photo: Montgomery County police)

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WUSA9) -- Police are searching for a missing 22-year-old man from Germantown.

Michael Lewis Dijenova, 22 from Jamieson Place was last seen by his friends Sunday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. boarding a Metro Red Line train at the Grosvenor station, Montgomery County police said. The train was going in the direction of Shady Grove station. Dijenova is familiar with public transportation.

Police said, he functions at the level of a 7th grader. Dijenova is described as an African American man, standing 5'9" tall and weighing 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hat, a gray t-shirt with the Baltimore Ravens logo on it, gray jeans and black shoes.

Authorities and his family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Michael Lewis Dijenova is asked to call the Montgomery County Police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (available 24 hours). Callers may remain anonymous.

