Md. man charged with rape of 13-year-old who was reported missing

GERMANTOWN, MD (WUSA9) - A Germantown, Md. man has been charged with the rape of a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing by her family on the day the alleged rape took place.

Charles Ebenezer Berry Jr., 21, was arrested on Thursday and is being held without bond.

On June 23, the 13-year-old's family reported her missing to police. On June 24, the victim contact her family and said she was at a hotel in Germantown. Police were contact and it was determined that the victim was at the hotel with Berry Jr., according to the hotel's record.

When the victim was 12 years old, police say the victim and Berry Jr. began communicating on social media via Instagram and Snapchat. The victim told police that she had met Berry Jr. in person and he knew that she was 13 years old. Police also said the victim stated that on the evening of June 23, Berry Jr. picked her up from her home and drove her to the hotel where they engaged in sexual acts.

Police obtained an arrested warrant on July 21, charging Berry Jr. with one count of second-degree rape.

Investigators believe that Berry Jr. may have corresponded with other juvenile females via various social media applications and that there may be additional victims. Anyone who believes that their child may have corresponded with and/or met with Berry Jr. is asked to contact the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400.

