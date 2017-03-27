At least one person injured in Germantown crash

(Photo: Pete Piringer)

GERMANTOWN, MD. (WUSA9) - At least one person has injuries after a crash happened early Tuesday morning in Germantown, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. at Brink Rd. and Wildcat Rd., officials said.

One person was transported with a traumatic injury. Some lanes have been closed in the area.

