At least one person injured in Germantown crash

WUSA 5:53 AM. EDT March 28, 2017

GERMANTOWN, MD. (WUSA9) - At least one person has injuries after a crash happened early Tuesday morning in Germantown, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. at Brink Rd. and Wildcat Rd., officials said.

One person was transported with a traumatic injury. Some lanes have been closed in the area. 

